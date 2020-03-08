e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Juvenile Justice Board defers minors’ sentencing in Pehlu Khan case

Juvenile Justice Board defers minors’ sentencing in Pehlu Khan case

Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday deferred the judgment on the sentencing of two minors convicted by it in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 04:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Alwar
The place where Pehlu Khan was buried in Hariyana.
The place where Pehlu Khan was buried in Hariyana.(HT file photo)
         

Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday deferred the judgment on the sentencing of two minors convicted by it in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017.

“The board deferred the judgment today (Saturday),” a senior police official said.

Counsel for both the minors, Adarsh Yadav, told HT that the JJB’s principal magistrate Sarita Dhakad has reserved the decision, adding that the verdict is expected on March 12. The JJB found the two guilty on Thursday, making it the first conviction in the case.

Another juvenile, who is older than 16 years, is facing trial in another court. The JJB hears cases against people below the age of 16. The maximum punishment under the Juvenile Justice Act is three years.

The Alwar additional district judge on August 14, 2019, acquitted six other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt. The state government has filed an appeal against the ruling in the Rajasthan high court.

Khan was attacked on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Behror in Alwar district on suspicion of smuggling cows when he was transporting cattle bought from a market in Jaipur to his home in Nuh with his two sons. He died in hospital on April 3, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)
tags
top news
PM Modi reviews situation as 3 more test positive for coronavirus in India
PM Modi reviews situation as 3 more test positive for coronavirus in India
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news