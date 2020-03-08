Juvenile Justice Board defers minors’ sentencing in Pehlu Khan case

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 04:41 IST

Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday deferred the judgment on the sentencing of two minors convicted by it in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017.

“The board deferred the judgment today (Saturday),” a senior police official said.

Counsel for both the minors, Adarsh Yadav, told HT that the JJB’s principal magistrate Sarita Dhakad has reserved the decision, adding that the verdict is expected on March 12. The JJB found the two guilty on Thursday, making it the first conviction in the case.

Another juvenile, who is older than 16 years, is facing trial in another court. The JJB hears cases against people below the age of 16. The maximum punishment under the Juvenile Justice Act is three years.

The Alwar additional district judge on August 14, 2019, acquitted six other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt. The state government has filed an appeal against the ruling in the Rajasthan high court.

Khan was attacked on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Behror in Alwar district on suspicion of smuggling cows when he was transporting cattle bought from a market in Jaipur to his home in Nuh with his two sons. He died in hospital on April 3, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)