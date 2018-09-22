Juvenile suicide: SSP orders probe after medical report denies rape

Days after an inmate of a juvenile correctional home, accused in an alleged rape case, committed suicide, investigating officer in the case, Prem Prakash Prasad, revealed that the medical report of the victim did not confirm rape. Senior superintendant of police Anoop Birthare has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The 17-year-old had been lodged in the correctional home for past four months after being apprehended by the Olidih police on charges of rape and making a video of the act.

However, in his suicide note (addressed to his brothers found near his body),the deceased alleged that he was falsely implicated in the case by the complainant girl and her family.

Prakash also confirmed that there was no video of the alleged rape on the juvenile’s mobile phone, as claimed by the victim in her statement to the police. The victim’s family could not be contacted as their mobile phones were switched off and they had left their home a few days ago, neighbours said, adding that they hadn’t seen the family since Friday night.

“I have asked the Patamda DSP (Vijay Kumar Mahato) to investigate the matter afresh. The juvenile and his friend were arrested and sent to correctional home as the victim had named them in the FIR and had also recorded her statement under Section 164 in the court, enough ground under POCSO Act-2012,” said Anoop Birthare, Jamshdpur SSP, on Saturday.

On the claims that medical report didn’t confirm rape, for which the juvenile was sent to a remand home for the last four months, the SSP said he was yet to see the medical report and the case diary.

“The DC has also formed a two-member committee comprising National Employment Programme (NEP) director Ranjana Mishra and DSP (law and order) Aloke Ranjan to investigate the allegations made by the deceased in his suicide note that he was falsely implicated in the rape case,” added Birthare.

Brother of the deceased juvenile said they have filed a complaint against the then Olidih officer-in-charge Mukesh Chowdhary, the complainant girl and her parent. “My brother and we repeatedly requested the OC to examine his mobile.... But the OC didn’t do that and instead kept beating him mercilessly...”

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 23:55 IST