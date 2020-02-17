JVM(P) chief marandi merges party with BJP

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:56 IST

Jharkhand’s first chief minister Babulal Marandi, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2006 to form his own party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P), merged his party with the BJP in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah at a function here on Monday.

“In last 14 years, I made extensive tours (about 6-7 lakh kilometres) across the state. I understand the problems of this state and its people… What I am today is because of the BJP. I have never demanded any post or position in 30 years of my political career. I want to assure it again that I would happily take whatever responsibility entrusted on me…” Marandi said.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that he had been trying to bring Marandi back to the BJP fold soon after he became party’s president in 2014.

“BJP has got another experienced leader in the state and it will immensely bolster the party’s prospects…,” Shah said, adding that ” Marandi will be given fitting responsibility in the times to come.”

Reacting to the development, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey said, “…His [Marandi’s] MLAs went to the BJP in 2009 and 2014 as well. He has always been helping the BJP. It is his real face of Marandi.’

Meanwhile, two expelled legislators of Marandi’s party — Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey — joined the Congress in New Delhi. The legislators said that they have merged JVM(P) into the Congress.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh said, “Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the merger and on March 1 a big rally will be held in the state to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.”On the legality of the merger, Singh said the Jharkhand assembly speaker will take a call on the issue.

.JVM (P) had won 11, 8 and 3 assembly seats in 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections respectively.