Jyoti Malhotra row: Lawyer Kumar Mukesh to defend YouTuber in June 9 hearing

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying against India, has got a lawyer. Lawyer Kumar Mukesh, who will plead Jyoti's case in Haryana's Hisar District Court. Jyoti allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information(HT_PRINT)

The lawyer presented his authorisation to represent the accused in the court. The first hearing of Jyoti's case will be held in the Hisar court on June 9.

Mukesh said that Jyoti, who is in jail, has signed the Vakalatnama (lawyer's name), and they will begin with the bail process. According to the lawyer, a copy of the documents has not been received yet, and the situation will be clear after receiving the documents. He added that in two to three days, after studying the entire case, a bail petition will be filed.

Kumar Mukesh was contacted by Jyoti's father, Harish Malhotra, to fight the case; at that time, the Vakalatnama could not be signed.

The lawyer said that Jyoti has made videos for her YouTube channel at different places and has also gone abroad with a visa.

On May 26, the court sent Jyoti to judicial custody for fourteen days.

The YouTuber was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.

She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information. During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

Following her arrest, Inspector General of Police (IGP) CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, said that facts are being verified. "We have just received information that YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra visited Puri's Jagannath temple and posted a video regarding it on Instagram. She also visited Chilika and Konark. She was in touch with a YouTuber from Odisha. We are verifying all the facts. We are in touch with our counterparts in Haryana regarding Jyoti Malhotra," the police official said.