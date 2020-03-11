Jyotiraditya Scindia to be BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:03 IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be named one of the two Rajya Sabha nominees from Madhya Pradesh by the BJP, said people familiar with the development. The other candidate is going to be Harsh Chauhan of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a social welfare organisation which works for the tribals in the state and adjoining Chhattisgarh, they added.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 26. The last day to file nomination in Friday.

The biennial elections will be held to fill three seats from Madhya Pradesh and a change of guard in the state will have an impact on the Rajya Sabha polls as well.

Scindia had quit Congress on Tuesday, posting his resignation letter on Twitter. His resignation created ripple effect with 22 of 114 Congress MLAs submitting their resignation to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

He joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party chief JP Nadda. Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda for giving him a place in their family. He also accused the Congress of living in denial.

“In my life two dates have been very significant. September 30, 2001 when I lost my father. It changed my life. The second date is March 10, 2020 which was his 75th birth anniversary when I took an informed decision,” said Scindia.

“I had a dream when Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. Eighteen months later, none of the promises are met including the ones that of farmers,” remarked Scindia. He accused his former party of going back on its promises as well as indulging in corruption. “Today ‘transfer’ is an industry in Madhya Pradesh,” he alleged, hitting out at Kamal Nath.

After his father, the 49-year-old was the only one from the Scindia family to be associated with the Congress party. His grandmother, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia of Gwalior, aunts Vasundhara Raje, and Yashodhara Raje have been part of the Jan Sangh and the BJP.