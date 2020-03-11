‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia

india

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:52 IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday. Scindia had quit the Congress party a day earlier, bringing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Scindia had ended his 18-year-old association with the Congress on Tuesday after meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WATCH: ‘Cong not what it used to be’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, slams MP govt

At a press conference organised at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Scindia said that he was not able to accomplish his dream in Congress and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him a place in their family. Here are the highlights from what Scindia said while officially joining the BJP:

* I would like to thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda for giving me a place in their family. There are two very important dates in my life - September 30, 2001, when I lost my father. It was a life-changing day for me. The second date was March 10, 2020, the 75th birth anniversary of my father. I took a new decision on this day. I always believe in Jan Seva and politics is a way to accomplish that.

* My father tried to work for the country and the state when he was in Congress. But the situation that has been created today, I am not able to fulfil my target of working for the country. Today’s Congress is not the same as it used to be.

* Today’s Congress party ignores the reality, there is inertia and many people are not given a chance to take leadership role. The situation is same across the country, but in Madhya Pradesh, the dreams that we saw together have been shattered.

* A promise was made to waive farmers’ loans within 10 days of coming to power. But it hasn’t been done even after 18 months. No employment generation happened during this period.

* Transfer racket and sand mafia are operational in Madhya Pradesh. So, I took this decision to be a part of this country’s progress. The country gave huge mandate to the BJP, not once but twice. PM Modi has tremendous ability to work for the benefit of the country, the way he works, the reforms that he brought in different sectors are commendable.