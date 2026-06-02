K Annamalai to leave BJP? Rumours and party's crisis in Tamil Nadu explained

Speculation have been rife about K Annamalai's possible exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party, a sharp reversal from a time when he was the saffron party's face in Tamil Nadu. Rumours about his future plans gained prominence after Annamalai was not included in the BJP's candidates' list for the recently concluded assembly elections, and the party's poor performance was no help either. Annamalai was once the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief. (PTI/File)

Amid the growing buzz, Annamalai on Monday left from Chennai to meet with the BJP's top brass in Delhi. As he was leaving, reporters asked whether he might launch a new political outfit. "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," Annamalai responded.

On Tuesday, Annamalai met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and national general secretary BL Santosh.

Annamalai's entry in BJP K Annamalai is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer (2011 Karnataka cadre). He resigned in 2020 after nearly nine years of service. He chose to enter active politics in 2020, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Annamalai made his electoral debut in Tamil Nadu under the BJP's ticket in the 2021 assembly polls. Despite losing, he was made the BJP's state unit chief.

However, last year, he did not contest the race to become the Tamil Nadu BJP president again. Since being replaced at the post by Nainar Nagendran, Annamalai has largely remained out of the spotlight.

In fact, Annamalai even stepped down from the responsibility of being the BJP's election-in-charge for six assembly constituencies in February. He had cited his father's ill health as a reason, but people familiar with the matter also said that Annamalai was upset about being restricted to only six of the 234 assembly seats.

From spotlight to sidelines? Annamalai went from being the undisputed face of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit to not even contesting the 2026 state assembly elections.

While speculation grew about the BJP's snub at Annamalai in the electoral contest, the leader had clarified that the decision not to fight the polls was his own. Annamalai said he had informed the party leadership in writing of his decision to stay out of the electoral fray and to campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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Subsequently, the BJP performed poorly in the elections, securing just one of the 234 seats in the state. The results further fueled the buzz over Annamalai's future plans and a leadership change in the party's Tamil Nadu unit.

Amid a fresh wave of rumours, Annamalai has now asked the media to wait for two days before speaking to them. An unnamed BJP leader, as cited by an NDTV report, said that Annamalai "feels there is no opportunity and future for him in the BJP."