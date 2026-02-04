Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday stepped down from the responsibility of being the party’s election in-charge for six assembly constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections. Annamalai steps down as election in-charge of six assembly seats

Although Annamalai had cited his father’s ill-health as reason, people aware of the matter said that the leader was upset over being restricted with only six out of the 234 assembly seats.

Annamalai had said that he had to stay put in Coimbatore district where his family is based to help his father so he wouldn’t be able to travel on election duty.

“I have conveyed to the High Command that I won’t be able to carry out my responsibilities since my father is unwell and I have to care for him..I won’t be able to travel much…that’s why you will see me often in Coimbatore,” Annamalai said on Tuesday.

However, he said that he would campaign for the party and its allies. Annamalai evaded a question on whether he would contest the assembly elections.

Annamalai, had earlier stepped down as the state head to bring back the AIADMK into the BJP’s fold back in April 2025.

The AIADMK had in 2024 quit the BJP-led NDA blaming Annamalai for calling Dravidian stalwarts corrupt. Annamalai had been against an alliance with the AIADMK but after the reunion he committed to working for the alliance.

Current Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran had last week appointed Annamalai as the election in-charge for assembly constituencies of– Karaikudi, Singanallur, Srivaikuntam, Virugambakkam, Madurai (South), and Padmanabhapuram.

“He brought the BJP to the spotlight in Tamil Nadu. He should have been one of the star campaigners,” said a BJP state leader, on the condition of anonymity.