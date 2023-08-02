Support to BJP or I.N.D.I.A? Telangana's KCR's ‘we aren’t alone' message ahead of 2024 polls

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao Wednesday clarified that his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won't be support either the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance or the Opposition's newly formed I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

KCR, while speaking to reporters, said “We are neither with anyone nor do we want to be with anyone. We aren't alone and we have got friends as well.” He further went ahead to slam the Opposition over their ‘new INDIA’ narrative and said they had been in power before the BJP and "failed to bring any change".

The Telangana CM's remark comes as two non-BJP ruling parties, Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress party have extended their support to the Centre on Delhi services bill as well as opposed the no-confidence motion brought against the Union government by the I.N.D.I.A parties.

BRS against Delhi services bill

Notably, the BRS has issued a whip to all Rajya Sabha MPs to vote against the contentious bill to replace the ordinance on Delhi services, which will allow the Centre to retain control over the bureaucracy in the national capital. The BRS has seven MPs in the Upper House.

However, this is not the first time that the BRS has projected its stance on the alliance war. The party has not attended either the I.N.D.I.A alliance's two national level meetings held so far, and neither showed up in the BJP-led mega meet of 38 parties held in New Delhi in mid-July.

But the Telangana CM's reaction is the first since the formation of I.N.D.I.A. Earlier, he had made clear that he won't be a party to either opposition's attempts at unity or the NDA. He had said the BRS was not interested in pulling down one party to bring another party to power at the Centre.

KCR marked his entry into national politics with the revamp of the BRS, earlier the TRS or Telangana Rashtra Samithi, in October last year.

(With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apprasu)

