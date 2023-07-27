Home / India News / Opposition's INDIA bloc to meet for third time on August 25-26 in Mumbai

Opposition's INDIA bloc to meet for third time on August 25-26 in Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Jul 27, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Opposition's INDIA bloc will meet for third time on August 25-26 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Opposition's INDIA bloc, consisting of 26 non-BJP parties, are slated to hold their third meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra on August 25-26. The announcement comes days after the second such high profile meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July.

Bengaluru, July 18 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attend the second day of the joint Opposition meeting, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
These meetings are aimed at building Opposition unity and deciding strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated soon.

