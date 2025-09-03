K Kavitha quits BRS day after suspension, alleges cousins want to destroy family

Telangana leader K Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a day after she was suspended from the party. She warned her brother KT Rama Rao against cousins T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao, and also urged father K Chandrasekhar Rao to be wary of people's true intentions. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

K Kavitha was suspended from the party on Tuesday on disciplinary grounds and “anti-party” activities.

Kavitha urged KTR “not to believe” the cousins, and also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was probing her father K Chandrasekhar due to the corruption by the cousins.

“KCR garu and KTR garu are my family. We are bound by blood… This bond should not break over reasons like suspension from the party or losing posts. But some people want our family to disintegrate for their personal and political growth," she said.

According to K Kavitha, her father was pressured into suspending her by some BRS leaders with vested interests. “I request my father to look into the true intentions of the leaders who are around you...They have broken the BRS family and they did this for their self-interests,” K Kavitha said.

‘Revanth Reddy colluded with traitors’

In another big allegation following her suspension, K Kavitha accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of “colluding with traitors” from the BRS to break the family.

She accused the Congress leader of hatching a plan with her cousin T Harish Rao, to destroy the BRS family. According to Kavitha, the CM and her cousin came up with the plan while travelling together on a flight. She also said that Reddy filed cases against all BRS leaders, but spared Harish Rao. “When the Kaleshwaram project began, Harish Rao was the Irrigation Minister, and Revath Reddy didn't speak out against him,” Kavitha reportedly said.

She also alleged that Harish Rao funded a campaign to beat her father and brother KTR in the Telangana Assembly elections.

‘Did you take any action, Anna?’

While she warned KT Rama Rao against the cousins and BRS leaders, she also expressed displeasure with KTR “not bothering” when she flagged concerns and an alleged plot against her within the party.

"I told him about the conspiracies and the false campaign against me. I requested him, not even as a sister, at least as an MLC of our party, but he did not bother. He didn’t even call me. This happened long back. As the Working President, as a party MLC, I complained about these conspiracies. Did you take any action on this, Anna? Did you even speak a single word about it?” K Kavitha added.

K Kavitha's suspension was announced hours after her big allegations against Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, in which she accused them of framing her fahter KCR in the alleged scam in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. “It was Harish Rao and Santosh Rao who handled key aspects of the project. They accumulated huge assets blinding KCR. They are the anacondas of corruption,” she had alleged before the suspension.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)