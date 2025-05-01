‘Kaha tha na, Modi ji…’: Congress poster claims credit for caste census move; Centre hits back

A credit war erupted between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party shortly after the Centre announced that the upcoming census would include caste-based data. On Thursday, a poster outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi credited Rahul Gandhi with influencing the government's move. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Congress should answer why caste census was last conducted in 1931. (PTI photo)

The poster, installed by Congress leader Srinivas BV, features the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and underscores his long-standing push for a caste census. It claims the move will pave the way for stronger affirmative action to support socially and economically backward groups.

One of the posters featuring Rahul Gandhi read in Hindi, "Kaha tha na, Modi ji ko 'jaati janganana' karvani hi padegi, hum karva kar rahenge! (We said Modi ji would have to get a caste census done. We will get it done. The world bows down, you need someone to make it bow down).

Meanwhile, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted the government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the next census has exposed the difference between “true intentions and empty sloganeering”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Dharmendra Pradhan termed the move a “gamechanger decision” welcomed by a majority of opposition parties.

"The gamechanger decision has exposed the difference between our true intentions and empty sloganeering by the Opposition, although it has been welcomed by most opposition parties," he said.

Centre's big decision on caste census

In a significant decision, the government announced on Wednesday that caste enumeration would be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

While making the announcement, the government slammed the opposition parties for using caste surveys as a “political tool”.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states such as Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have already conducted such surveys.

Rahul Gandhi welcomes govt's decision

Shortly after the Centre's announcement, Rahul Gandhi said he welcomes the government's "sudden" decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census after “11 years of opposing it”, but asserted that the Centre should give a timeline for its implementation.

Crediting the sustained campaign run by the Congress for the government's announcement on the caste census, Rahul Gandhi said his immediate suspicion is that this could go the way for women's bills in terms of implementation and demanded a specific date for it.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said it is clear that the pressure the Congress put on the government for the caste census has worked.

