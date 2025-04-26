Kailash Manasarovar yatra to resume in June: Here's how to register

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra will resume in June this year and go on till August. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was stopped five years ago in 2020 amid Covid outbreak restrictions and a standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stopped five years ago in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.(PTI Photo)

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a holy journey taken by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Bon religion. The pilgrimage needs devotees to climb as high as 15,000 feet during the trip.

This year, five groups of 50 pilgrims each will travel by Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, while ten groups of 50 each will go through Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, said the MEA.

Applications are now open on the official website: http://kmy.gov.in. Pilgrims will be picked through a fair, computer-based, gender-balanced random selection process.

Travel restrictions around the world due to the pandemic stopped devotees from going on the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, which was delayed further because of border tensions between India and China.

How to register for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: MEA tells

The MEA issued a statement to announce the opening of the portal for registration for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025.

"Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by the ministry of external affairs is set to take place from June to August 2025. This year, 5 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass, and through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively," the statement quoted by ANI stated.

The ministry also went on to explain where the pilgrims can apply to be a part of the yatra and how the batches will be selected.

"The website at kmy.gov.in has been opened for acceptance of applications. The Yatris will be selected from among applicants through a fair, computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced selection process," it added.

"Since 2015, the entire process, commencing with online application till selection of Yatris, is a fully computerized process. Therefore, applicants do not need to send letters or fax to seek information. The feedback options on the website can be used for obtaining information, registering observations or making suggestions for improvement," the ministry explained.