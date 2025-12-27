Kajal Aggarwal's 'wake up Hindus' message amid outrage over Dipu Das's lynching in Bangladesh

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently joined the chorus against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and condemned the brutal incident. She shared a message on her Instagram story, appealing to the Hindu community to speak up against the crime. Actor Kajal Aggarwal condemned the killing of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

She shared a poster depicting the body of a man set on fire, a reference to the videos purportedly showing the Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das's brutal lynching in Bangladesh's Mymensingh a few days back. The poster had ‘All eyes on Bangladesh Hindus’ written on it, with the message: ‘Wake up Hindus! Silence won’t save you'.

Kajal Aggarwal wasn't the only one. Many Indian celebrities raised their voice amid concerns over security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Actor Jahnvi Kapoor also weighed in on the incident, calling it “barbaric”. She urged people to raise their voices against the “inhumane public lynching” and said that those who feel no rage about it are exposing the hypocrisy.

“What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it,” Janhvi wrote.

The Dhadak actor further added, “We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

Dipu Chandra Das was a Bangladeshi Hindu garment factory worker in his 20s who was killed in public by a mob over blasphemy allegations.

His killing sparked massive outrage in India, with several prominent Hindu outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal, holding massive protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Das's killing took place amid massive violence in Bangladesh over the killing of a student leader named Sharif Osman Hadi, who died on December 18 days after being shot in Dhaka.

Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh have taken a hit ever since, with both countries summoning each other's envoys and Dhaka suspending visa services for three Indian cities citing protests outside its missions in India.

Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus had also condemned Das's killing, saying there was no place for violence. However, Hindus in India remain enraged over the brutal murder, citing threats to members of the community in neighbouring countries.