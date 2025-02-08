Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi election results 2025: Alka Lamba of Congress trails against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji seat

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Feb 08, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Kalkaji election result 2025: Alka Lamba has shifted parties multiple times, showing resilience in her pursuit of Delhi's political landscape.

Alka Lamba of the Congres is trailing in early trends against Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi assembly election. The counting of votes by the Election Commission for the Delhi poll 2025 is underway on Saturday, February 8.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba during a press conference at the party office in New Delhi.(PTI)
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba during a press conference at the party office in New Delhi.(PTI)

“I don't think the people of Kalkaji have liked Ramesh Bidhuri, there was anger amongst the people due to his language... I believe that Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose his seat. Atishi also has to face immense anti-incumbency as she didn't work even after being the CM,” Alka Lamba told reporters.

Few politicians have had a journey as eventful as Alka Lamba’s. From a student leader to a Congress loyalist, then an AAP rebel, and back to Congress—her career has been marked by bold moves, sharp criticism, and an unyielding presence in Delhi politics. Follow Delhi election result live updates

Now, in the 2025 Delhi assembly election, the Congress fielded Alka Lamba against Atishi and Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election in the national capital.

Follow Kalkaji election result live updates

Alka Lamba’s journey began in the 1990s as a student leader with NSUI, the Congress party’s student wing.

Alka Lamba joined AAP, returned to Congress

With her fiery speeches and strong leadership skills, Alka Lamba quickly climbed the ranks and became an MLA from Moti Nagar in 2003. However, as Congress started losing its grip on Delhi, she switched gears and joined the AAP in 2013, a time when the anti-corruption wave was reshaping Delhi’s politics.

She won the Chandni Chowk seat in 2015 as an AAP candidate and became a vocal face of the party. But things didn’t go smoothly—she often found herself at odds with AAP’s leadership, leading to tensions that eventually pushed her out. In 2019, she returned to Congress, the party where she had started her journey.

Her comeback wasn’t easy. She contested the 2020 Delhi election from Chandni Chowk but lost, as the Congress struggled to reclaim its lost space in the city. In 2025, while the AAP and BJP dominate Delhi’s political fight, the Congress hoped that experienced leaders like her could help them bounce back.

Alka Lamba’s journey proves that she does not back down easily. Whether as an MLA or a campaigner, she remains a leader who refuses to fade into the background.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On