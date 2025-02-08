Delhi election results 2025: Alka Lamba of Congress trails against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji seat

Alka Lamba of the Congres is trailing in early trends against Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi assembly election. The counting of votes by the Election Commission for the Delhi poll 2025 is underway on Saturday, February 8. All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba during a press conference at the party office in New Delhi.(PTI)

“I don't think the people of Kalkaji have liked Ramesh Bidhuri, there was anger amongst the people due to his language... I believe that Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose his seat. Atishi also has to face immense anti-incumbency as she didn't work even after being the CM,” Alka Lamba told reporters.

Few politicians have had a journey as eventful as Alka Lamba’s. From a student leader to a Congress loyalist, then an AAP rebel, and back to Congress—her career has been marked by bold moves, sharp criticism, and an unyielding presence in Delhi politics. Follow Delhi election result live updates

Now, in the 2025 Delhi assembly election, the Congress fielded Alka Lamba against Atishi and Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election in the national capital.

Alka Lamba’s journey began in the 1990s as a student leader with NSUI, the Congress party’s student wing.

Alka Lamba joined AAP, returned to Congress

With her fiery speeches and strong leadership skills, Alka Lamba quickly climbed the ranks and became an MLA from Moti Nagar in 2003. However, as Congress started losing its grip on Delhi, she switched gears and joined the AAP in 2013, a time when the anti-corruption wave was reshaping Delhi’s politics.

She won the Chandni Chowk seat in 2015 as an AAP candidate and became a vocal face of the party. But things didn’t go smoothly—she often found herself at odds with AAP’s leadership, leading to tensions that eventually pushed her out. In 2019, she returned to Congress, the party where she had started her journey.

Her comeback wasn’t easy. She contested the 2020 Delhi election from Chandni Chowk but lost, as the Congress struggled to reclaim its lost space in the city. In 2025, while the AAP and BJP dominate Delhi’s political fight, the Congress hoped that experienced leaders like her could help them bounce back.

Alka Lamba’s journey proves that she does not back down easily. Whether as an MLA or a campaigner, she remains a leader who refuses to fade into the background.