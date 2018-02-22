Kamal Haasan launches political party to AAP MLAs arrested: Top stories of the day

Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (People Justice Centre), saying it will seek to provide corruptionless governance, stop playing games on the basis of religion and castes and adopt a centrist approach without swaying left or right too much. Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it was being harassed after two of its legislators were arrested for allegedly assaulting the top civil servant of the city government. These stories made news on Wednesday. Here is more about them.

Kamal Haasan launches political party

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan launched his own political party -- named Makkal Needhi Maiam -- on Wednesday, kicking off the day with a state-wide tour in Tamil Nadu. He also unfurled his party’s flag, which has six hands - three in red and three in white - joined together around a star on a white background.

MLAs arrested, AAP alleges conspiracy

Two legislators of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were arrested for allegedly assaulting a senior civil servant--the latest episode in a controversy that has hurt work at government offices. AAP leaders rejected allegations that Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal assaulted chief secretary Anshu Prakash, but the party’s fightback failed to end civil servants’ protests and political rivals’ criticism. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to speak about the allegations against his party colleagues.

CBI arrests 6th PNB official for fraud; ED raids continue

Federal investigators arrested a senior official of Punjab National Bank (PNB), as an inquiry into a Rs 11,400 crore fraud at the bank expands a week after it unveiled the size of the alleged scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation said Rajesh Jindal, the former head of the bank’s Brady House branch in Mumbai between August 2009 and May 2011, was the sixth PNB official to be arrested. The Enforcement Directorate, which fights financial crime, searched 17 locations across the country, to investigate the money laundering aspect of the fraud, which has been blamed on billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi.

I can’t pay your salaries: Nirav Modi tells employees in India

Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, the main accused in the alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank, has told his employees in India they should look for jobs because he can’t pay them. “The near future is uncertain,” Modi wrote in the email. Modi, who is reported to be abroad, said he doubted the “fairness of the processes that are being followed” against his companies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Amritsar . (PTI)

Amarinder Singh meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Amritsar, a day after media reported that Indian political leaders were snubbing Trudeau during his India visit because of his administration’s perceived closeness to Sikh separatist groups. “I raised the issue of Khalistan, it’s the primary issue, as there is money coming in from various countries including Canada,” said Singh, referring to separatists demand for an independent Sikh state.

India expresses ‘deep dismay’ over Maldives extending emergency

India reacted strongly to the Maldives parliament extending the state of emergency in the country by 30 days, saying it was “deeply dismayed”. President Abdulla Yameen’s regime on Tuesday made parliament support the extension on Tuesday, ignoring the concerns of the world community and calls for democracy to be restored in the honeymoon islands. “We are deeply dismayed...[it’s] a matter of concern,” said India’s foreign ministry in response.

Investments worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore committed for UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh signed 1,045 pacts worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore on the first day of an investors’ summit in Lucknow, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the summit, announced that his government will establish a Rs 20,000-crore defence industrial production corridor in Bundelkhand--a region divided between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh--that will generate 250,000 jobs and bring development to one of the most impoverished regions of the country.

Court discharges former police officer in Ishrat Jahan case

P P Pandey, a former senior Gujarat police officer, was discharged in the 2004 alleged fake encounter killings of Ishrat Jahan and three others. A special CBI court in Ahmedabad found no evidence against Pandey, meaning he will not stand trial in the case. Ishrat, a 19-year-old college girl from Mumbra near Mumbai, and three of her friends were killed by Ahmedabad crime branch officials on June 15, 2004. Pandey was the head of Ahmedabad police’s crime branch then.

Pakistan Supreme Court rules Nawaz Sharif cannot lead his party

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered that ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be removed as head of the political party he founded, six months after the court removed him as premier. The order overturns a change in the law by Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that allowed the former premier to lead the party despite being legally banned from holding public office.

South Africa beat India by six wickets, level T20 cricket series

Heinrich Klaasen turned it on for South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, even as everyone thought Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni, in particular, will walk away with the honours as well as the T20 series for India. Thanks to his exploits and a cool-headed JP Duminy, South Africa won by six wickets to level the series 1-1 and keep it alive. The last match of the series and the tour will be played in Cape Town on February 24.