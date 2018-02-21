Highlights: Amarinder meets Trudeau, raises issue of Khalistan

Justin Trudeau, along with his defence minister Harjit Sajjan on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The meeting, which began with a handshake, lasted for a little over half an hour .

Amarinder had earlier refused to meet Trudeau, claiming the Canadian Prime Minister’s cabinet members supported the formation of Khalistan. Amarinder Singh in April last year during Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan’s visit to India called the Canadian MP a ‘Khalistani sympathiser.’

The Punjab chief minister felt Sajjan was advocating for the formation of Khalistan.

Earlier, Justin Trudeau and his family landed at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here from Mumbai and headed straight for the shrine to offer prayers. The Canadian Prime Minister also did ‘parikarma’ before entering the sanctum sanctorum. Trudeau’s visit holds political and social significance in Canada as the country has a substantial Indian diaspora, a majority of them from Punjab. He is on an eight-day visit to India.

3:51 pm: I took up with Canadian PM, the militancy concerns we have and he has assured us that they will look into this matter: Captain Amarinder Singh

3:15 pm: Amarinder-Trudeau meeting ends.

3:11 pm: The meeting between Trudeau and Amarinder still underway. According to the itinerary, the Canadian PM was to leave for Delhi around 1.15 pm.

3:05 pm: District public relation officer Sherjang Singh says Trudeau also visited the Indo-Pak partition museum.

2:37 pm: The one-on-one talks between the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh currently on.

2:06 pm: Justin Trudeau warmly welcomed by Punjab CM. Amarinder also meets Canadian minister Harjit Singh Sajjan.

1:55 pm: Canadian PM arrives at Taj Hotel in Amritsar where Punjab chief minister Amarinder will have a one-to-one meeting with him. The CM will also interact with six Canadian ministers accompanying Trudeau.

1:25 pm: Trudeau writes, “What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place. We are filled with grace and humility.”

1:12 pm: The Canadian PM, his wife and kids were given siropas. Sikh ministers accompanying him were also honoured.

Trudeau pens down his feelings on visiting the temple complex in the visitor’s diary. (HT Photo)

1:02 pm: SGPC chief Longowal, SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh and Sukhbir Badal honour the Canadian PM with a replica of the Golden Temple, gold-plated kirpan and set of books.

12:48 pm: The Canadian PM performs parikrama (walk around the marbled periphery) amid heavy security in the shape of human chain.

12:24 pm: Trudeau arrived at the Golden Temple in a kurta pyjama dress with kesri patka wrapped on his head. His wife was also dressed in a suit.

12:16 pm: Trudeau performs sewa, prepares rotis inside Langar Hall at Golden Temple.

12:11 pm: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal welcome Trudeau at the entrance plaza of the Sikh shrine.

12:04 pm: Red carpet rolled out for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrived at the Golden Temple.He is being accompanied by Hardeep Singh Puri and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

JustinTrudeau, his wife and children arrive at Amritsar’s Golden Temple. (HT Photo)

12:01 pm: Police detain All India Sikh Students Federation chief Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad and aides at Golden Temple. They were at the temple to honour Trudeau.

11:19 am: Trudeau’s convoy moves toward Golden Temple from the airport

10:52 am: Trudeau lands at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

10:29 am: Students of Akal Academy at the Amritsar airport to welcome the Canadian PM.

10:27 am: Punjab chief minister on way to Amritsar for his one-to-one meeting with Canadian PM.

Capt Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

10:18 am: Amarinder will interact with the six ministers accompanying the Canadian PM after one-to-one meeting between the two leaders: Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Punjab CM

10:12 am: Security tightened at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport before the visit of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

The whole city turned into a police cantonment on Tuesday with Punjab special security group (SSG) personnel and commandos adding to the local police strength. (HT Photo)

10:06am: “We are not blocking any route in Amritsar, keeping in view the heavy footfall of tourists and devotees,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters and security) Charanjit Singh.

9:59 am: Amritsar police commissioner SS Srivastava is leading a team of 1,600 cops keeping vigil ahead of Trudeau’s visit to the holy city.

9:50 am: Sidhu will accompany the Canadian PM during the visit to the Golden Temple. Trudeau will also visit the recently inaugurated Partition Museum. Sidhu will accompany Trudeau during the visit to both places.

9: 42am: The 20-minute meeting between Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh & Canadian PM Justin Trudeau can take Punjab 20 years ahead: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

The 20-minute meeting between Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh & Canadian PM Justin Trudeau can take Punjab 20 years ahead. This visit will strengthen India & Canada relations, it is a mutual symbiosis which can transform both the countries : Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

9:39 am: Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab local government and cultural affairs and tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will receive Trudeau at the airport in Amritsar on Wednesday.

9:30 am:Trudeau is scheduled to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple along with his family. He will also meet Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh after visiting Partition Museum and fly to Delhi around 1:15pm.

