Kamal Nath quits as Congress Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh

  • Govind Singh has been appointed as the new leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress legislature party, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath's resignation as the leader of the Congress state legislature party has been accepted by party president Sonia Gandhi.(PTI)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday quit as the leader of the Congress' state legislature party. KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said party boss Sonia Gandhi had accepted Nath's resignation and that he had been relieved of his duties with “immediate effect”.

Govind Singh has been appointed as the new leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress legislature party.

Kamal Nath has quit as the leader of Congress legislature party in Madhya Pradesh.
“The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP leader, Madhya Pradesh,” Venugopal's statement further read.

