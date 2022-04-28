Kamal Nath quits as Congress Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday quit as the leader of the Congress' state legislature party. KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said party boss Sonia Gandhi had accepted Nath's resignation and that he had been relieved of his duties with “immediate effect”.

Govind Singh has been appointed as the new leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress legislature party.

“The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP leader, Madhya Pradesh,” Venugopal's statement further read.