Kamal Nath, son file nomination, have assets over Rs 780 crore

Kamal Nath filed his nomination papers for Chhindwara state assembly seat by-poll while his son Nakul Nath filed his nomination papers for Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Polling is scheduled to be held in Chhindwara on April 29, and Tuesday was last day for filing nomination.

Kamal Nath has to become a member of the state assembly to within six months of assuming office. He took oath as the chief minister on December 17.

In his affidavit, Kamal Nath showed that he and his wife Alka Nath had moveable property of Rs 40.5 crore and immovable property of Rs 84 crore.

Kamal Nath had declared moveable property of Rs 17.5 crore and immovable property of Rs 189.36 crore in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Son Nakul Nath, in his affidavit, said he and his wife Priya had moveable property of Rs 618.23 crore and immoveable property of Rs 41.77 crore.

Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath had earlier on Tuesday morning gone to the Shikarpur temple to offer prayers and then took out a rally that reached the collectorate to file their nominations at sharp 11 am.

Kamal Nath had former Chhindwara MLA Deepak Saxena - who had resigned from the seat to make way for Kamal Nath – and four others as his proposers, while Nakul Nath had former MLA Jatan Uike and four others. Kamal Nath’s wife Alka Nath was also present. Later another rally was taken out from the collectorate which culminated at Dushhera maidan where a public meeting was held.

