Kanchenjunga open for mountaineering, discontent brews in Sikkim over Centre’s move

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:24 IST

The Centre’s decision to throw open the mighty Kanchenjunga for mountaineering expeditions and trekking by foreigners has been panned by political parties and social organizations in Sikkim, which are threatening to launch protests unless the order is immediately withdrawn.

In an August 13 notification, the government had said, “Now it has been decided to open 137 mountain peaks, located in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, to foreigners desirous of obtaining mountaineering visa for climbing, trekking on these 137 mountain peaks.”

Of the 137 peaks, 51 are in Uttarakhand, 47 in Himachal Pradesh, 24 in Sikkim and 15 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Among those in Sikkim is the Kanchenjunga, the third highest peak in the world at 8,598 metres, which is considered a sacred guardian deity by the Sikkimese people. The state celebrates Pang Lhabsol, a festival to worship Kanchenjunga, on September 13 every year, which is a government holiday.

Among the political parties opposing the Sikkim order are the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front, Hamro Sikkim Party and the Congress. Non-political organisations include the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum and the campaigners for protection of Article 371(F) of the Constitution.

Passang Sherpa, former convenor of the Gorkha Apex Committee, a body representing the Gorkhas of Sikkim, said, “Article 371(F) protects all old laws of Sikkim that were in force immediately before the merger with India in 1975. If the Centre does not withdraw Kanchenjunga from the list by September 13, we will initiate an agitation.”

Sonam Lama, a Buddhist monk who is minister for the ecclesiastical department in the Sikkim government, said, “I will soon meet Union home minister Amit Shah and request him to withdraw the notification. It is possible that he was not briefed properly about the distinct tradition, culture and religious beliefs in Sikkim. One cannot compare Kanchenjunga with other peaks.”

The erstwhile SDF government led by Pawan Chamling had banned expeditions to the Kanchenjunga in September 2001 after it extended The Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991.

SDF spokesperson Avinash Yakkha said, “If the SKM government can’t bring new provisions to protect the religious, cultural and traditional sentiments of the Sikkimese, it should not allow the Centre to take away the existing pro-Sikkimese provisions.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Sikkim refused to comment.

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, convenor of SIBLAC, said, “The Centre did not consult stakeholders while taking the decision that perhaps aims at boosting tourism. All political parties, NGOs and organisations interpret it as an attack on the religious, traditional and cultural beliefs of Sikkim.”

Kanchenjunga was first scaled by Joe Brown and George Band, who were part of a British expedition, on May 25, 1955. But they had stopped short of the summit in accordance with the promise made to the king (Chogyal) of Sikkim. “It was decided that the top of the mountain would remain untouched. Whosoever has climbed the peak reached only up to 10-12 metres below the peak,” said Bhutia.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:46 IST