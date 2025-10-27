Kangana appears in Punjab court, apologises for comments on elderly woman in 2020-21 farmer protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday apologised in the Bathinda court for her comments on 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur during the farmers' protest in 2020-21. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Bathinda court on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Soon after appearing in the court, the BJP MP told reporters that she had apologised to the complainant's husband in the court. Kaur was not present in the district court.

Ranaut added that she regrets her social media post against the 73-year-old.

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi, had appeared before a Bathinda court amid tight security in connection with a defamation case filed by Kaur. Last month, the court had dismissed a petition filed by the actor, seeking to appear through video conference.

Judicial magistrate first class Lakhbir Singh had directed Kangana to appear before the court in person on October 27.

In her complaint against the MP, the 73-year-old had alleged that Kangana defamed her in a post on social media platform X by wrongly identifying her as a Shaheen Bagh protester, Bilkis Bano and suggesting that such women could be hired to protest for ₹100 during the 2020-21 farmer protests against the now-repealed farm laws.

In February 2022, a judicial magistrate in Bathinda issued a summons, directing Kangana to appear before the court.

Aggrieved by the order, she approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2022, seeking the quashing of the defamation complaint and the lower court’s summoning order.

The high court found no merit in the petition and dismissed it, prompting Kangana to approach the Supreme Court.

On September 12 this year, the apex court declined to entertain her plea. Later, Kangana’s counsel chose to withdraw the special leave petition (SLP) in the matter.

In 2024, the actor was slapped by a female CISF constable during a mandatory security check at the Chandigarh airport over her controversial remarks related to the farmers’ protest.