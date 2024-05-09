 ‘Kangana Ranaut has no knowledge of…’: Congress Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Kangana Ranaut has no knowledge of…’: Congress Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 09, 2024 03:14 PM IST

In the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has pitted Kangana Ranaut against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh.

Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Vikramaditya Singh has taken a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut, claiming that the Bollywood actress has zero knowledge of the issues in the Himachal Pradesh town.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut; Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut; Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

"Kangana has no knowledge of the things here. It is zero...We, too, will support that an airport come up here in the time to come. We will make all efforts to get it, but the location at which they were trying to get it is a very fertile area...If we build an airport at such a fertile area, we will have to listen to the issues of farmers...," news agency ANI quoted Vikramaditya Singh as saying.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, the Bhartiya Janata Party has pitted Kangana Ranaut against Vikramaditya Singh.

Himachal Pradesh elects four MPs to the Lok Sabha. Polling will be held on June 1 in the state in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The result will be declared on June 4. BJP had secured victory in all four seats- Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla, in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

ALSO READ| Viral video misrepresents Kangana Ranaut's comments: Here's what she actually said

As the BJP and the Congress are the two major political parties in Himachal Pradesh, the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Mandi is being seen as a face-off between Vikramaditya Singh and Kangana Ranaut. Both rival candidates are going all guns blazing against each other in their campaign to secure victory from the seat. Notably, the Mandi seat is known to be a stronghold of the Congress party.

Vikramaditya Singh is seen as a strong candidate as he is the son of Himachal Pradesh's ex-CM, late Virbhadra Singh. Also, the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, Vikramaditya's mother. She won the seat in a bye-election in 2021 following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kangana confirmed that she wouldn't quit her acting career. In an interview with news agency ANI, she said, "I cannot leave the industry right now as many of my films are pending."

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Kangana Ranaut has no knowledge of…’: Congress Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On