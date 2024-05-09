‘Kangana Ranaut has no knowledge of…’: Congress Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh

Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Vikramaditya Singh has taken a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut, claiming that the Bollywood actress has zero knowledge of the issues in the Himachal Pradesh town. Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut; Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

"Kangana has no knowledge of the things here. It is zero...We, too, will support that an airport come up here in the time to come. We will make all efforts to get it, but the location at which they were trying to get it is a very fertile area...If we build an airport at such a fertile area, we will have to listen to the issues of farmers...," news agency ANI quoted Vikramaditya Singh as saying.

In the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, the Bhartiya Janata Party has pitted Kangana Ranaut against Vikramaditya Singh.

Himachal Pradesh elects four MPs to the Lok Sabha. Polling will be held on June 1 in the state in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The result will be declared on June 4. BJP had secured victory in all four seats- Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla, in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

As the BJP and the Congress are the two major political parties in Himachal Pradesh, the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Mandi is being seen as a face-off between Vikramaditya Singh and Kangana Ranaut. Both rival candidates are going all guns blazing against each other in their campaign to secure victory from the seat. Notably, the Mandi seat is known to be a stronghold of the Congress party.

Vikramaditya Singh is seen as a strong candidate as he is the son of Himachal Pradesh's ex-CM, late Virbhadra Singh. Also, the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, Vikramaditya's mother. She won the seat in a bye-election in 2021 following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kangana confirmed that she wouldn't quit her acting career. In an interview with news agency ANI, she said, "I cannot leave the industry right now as many of my films are pending."