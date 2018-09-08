Kangra brothers abandon bullock, get two more as punishment

Abandoning a bullock in the area of another panchayat cost two brothers dearly as the panchayat handed them two more bullocks, total three, to take care of as punishment.

The diktat was pronounced by Gummar panchayat in the Jawalmukhi subdivision of Kangra district.

The brothers, identified as Babu Ram and Chhunku Ram, residents of Bohan panchayat, allegedly abandoned their bullock in the area of neighbouring Gummar panchayat during night early this week.

Representatives of the panchayat, however, managed to trace the owners with the help of tag number on the bovine’s ear.

Culprits were then called to a meeting of the panchayat and where they admitted to have committed the act. In order to teach them a lesson, the duo was handed over their bullock along with two more and were directed to take care of them properly.

The third culprit, who helped the two brothers, was let off after a warning and a written apology.

Pradhan of Gummar panchayat Ramlok Dhanotia said the dictate is a deterrent to those who abandon their cattle after they pass a certain age and are no more useful.

“The culprits have been told that panchayat members may carry out a surprise check and if the bullocks given to them are not found, they may face strict action, including heavy penalty,” said Dhanotia.

