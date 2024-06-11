Kannada actor Darshan detained for questioning in murder case

Bengaluru Police on Tuesday detained Kannada actor Darshan in Karnataka’s Mysuru in connection with the alleged murder of a 33-year-old man, who was found dead in a stormwater drain on Sunday. Kannada actor Darshan. (X)

Police Commissioner (Bengaluru) B Dayananda said Darshan was being questioned. “In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya police station [Bengaluru] on June 9 [Sunday], one of the actors of the Kannada film industry [Darshan] has been detained and the matter is under investigation.” He identified the 33-year-old as Renuka Swamy, who was from Chitradurga.

Darshan’s security guards are among more than 10 other people detained in the case even as the circumstances of Swamy’s murder remain unclear. In 2011, Darshan spent a month in jail after he was arrested for assault. Darshan was acquitted in the case in 2013.