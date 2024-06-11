 Kannada actor Darshan detained for questioning in murder case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kannada actor Darshan detained for questioning in murder case

ByArun Dev
Jun 11, 2024 12:19 PM IST

Darshan’s security guards are among more than 10 other people detained in the case even as the circumstances of the murder remain unclear

Bengaluru Police on Tuesday detained Kannada actor Darshan in Karnataka’s Mysuru in connection with the alleged murder of a 33-year-old man, who was found dead in a stormwater drain on Sunday.

Kannada actor Darshan. (X)
Kannada actor Darshan. (X)

Police Commissioner (Bengaluru) B Dayananda said Darshan was being questioned. “In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya police station [Bengaluru] on June 9 [Sunday], one of the actors of the Kannada film industry [Darshan] has been detained and the matter is under investigation.” He identified the 33-year-old as Renuka Swamy, who was from Chitradurga.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Darshan’s security guards are among more than 10 other people detained in the case even as the circumstances of Swamy’s murder remain unclear. In 2011, Darshan spent a month in jail after he was arrested for assault. Darshan was acquitted in the case in 2013.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Kannada actor Darshan detained for questioning in murder case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On