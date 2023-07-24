Home / India News / Schools, colleges to remain shut today amid IMD's orange alert in Kerala's 3 districts

Schools, colleges to remain shut today amid IMD's orange alert in Kerala's 3 districts

ANI |
Jul 24, 2023 06:49 AM IST

The weather department on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode.

Following the orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for Monday.

On July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep. (File )
On July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep. (File )

The weather department on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode while a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram.

However, there is no change in the Kannur university PSC exams, a statement said.

On July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed heavy rains in several parts on Sunday evening amid the flood-like situation low-lying areas due to swollen Yamuna river.

Earlier, the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark once again following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river, increasing the chances of another spell of floods in the capital.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, announcements are being made by the administration to vacate the low-lying areas.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out