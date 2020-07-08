e-paper
Home / India News / Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey's aide arrested following encounter

Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested following encounter

Shyamu Bajpai was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Chaubeypur on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:55 IST
Haider Naqvi, Rohit K Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Haider Naqvi, Rohit K Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Kanpur: Police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey after an encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives, in Kanpur, Saturday.
Kanpur: Police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey after an encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives, in Kanpur, Saturday.(PTI)
         

Shyamu Bajpai, another gang member of gangster Vikas Dubey, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Chaubeypur on Wednesday after Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Wednesday, the police said. According to the officials, Bajpai, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on him, was shot in the leg.

Dubey is involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since the incident last Thursday.

“The aide Amar Dubey was co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Wednesday morning,” UP Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Shlok Kumar, said an automatic weapon and a bag was recovered from the encounter site.

Also read: How Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar was tracked and gunned down

“The STF and local police were pursuing him as his location was around Maudaha, he was spotted during the checking and gunfight ensued. Dubey and injured were taken to the hospital where Dubey was declared dead,” Kumar stated.

Meanwhile, Raju Khullar, brother of Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa, is being interrogated about Dubey’s whereabouts by UP STF in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, said a senior police official at state police headquarters in Lucknow.

He said Raju Khullar alias Raju Nigam is co-accused along with Vikas Dubey in the sensational murder of Kanpur’s senior politician Santosh Shukla.

Dubey’s wife Richa and her two children were at their Lucknow residence at the time of shootout on Friday wee hours. They are also missing for the past six days. Their last location was tracked in east UP’s Chandauli district on Bihar border.

Raju Khullar was a history-sheeter from Kanpur’s Kakadeo and was involved in narcotics.

top news
