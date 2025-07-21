Kanwar Yatra: Key GT Road stretch closed in Delhi for 2 days

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday announced the closure of a key stretch of the GT Road till 8 am on July 23, due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Massive traffic jam near Shahdara in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 20, 2025.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The left carriageway of the road from the Keshav Chowk roundabout to Yudhishthir Setu (ISBT) will remain closed to vehicular movement from 8 am on July 21 to 8 am on July 23.

Commuters using Swami Dayanand Marg towards ISBT have been advised to take the Keshav Chowk underpass to proceed to Maujpur or, alternatively, take a U-turn at Shyam Chowk and reach ISBT via Swami Dayanand Marg, Vikas Marg or the Master Plan Road.

Vehicles coming from Seelampur T-Point should use Road No. 66 to access Wazirabad Road, while those approaching from Dharampura T-Point may either continue on Road No. 66 up to Wazirabad Road or divert through the Keshav Chowk underpass towards Vikas Marg, it said.

Traffic heading from the Old Iron Bridge for GT Road is being channelled onto the Pusta Road corridor via Kailash Nagar and Gandhi Nagar; commuters from Shastri Park Pusta Road can join GT Road at Shastri Park and proceed to Road No. 66 or continue to the Keshav Chowk underpass for onward movement to Vikas Marg, the advisory read.

In addition, traffic attempting to reach GT Road from Khajoori Chowk will be regulated and diverted along Wazirabad Road for onward access to ISBT to prevent bottlenecks on the restricted stretch, it said.