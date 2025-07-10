Kanwar Yatra kicks off July 11: Noida Police issues traffic advisory, check restricted roads

Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2025, which begins on Friday, July 11. To ensure the smooth and safe movement of Kanwariyas in Gautam Buddh Nagar, restrictions will be placed on the entry of heavy, medium, and light commercial goods vehicles travelling from Delhi towards Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Moradabad, and other nearby areas. To ease traffic movement during the Kanwar Yatra, key routes and major intersections have been fitted with adequate lighting, digital signboards, and direction indicators.(PTI)

These traffic curbs will be in force from 10 pm on July 11 to July 25, 2025.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada, one lane will be exclusively dedicated to Kanwariyas, while the other will be used for light vehicular movement. Several key highways and intercity routes, especially those connecting Delhi, Uttarakhand, and western UP districts, will operate under rerouted traffic systems to avoid congestion and accidents.

According to the DGP's guidelines, an inter-state WhatsApp group has been formed to enable real-time coordination between officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The group will facilitate instant updates on route conditions, security arrangements, and crowd management strategies.

To streamline traffic flow, major intersections and key routes have been equipped with proper lighting, electronic display boards, and directional signs. Several highways have also been earmarked for diversions in anticipation of congestion along the Kanwar Yatra route.

Key road diversions and restrictions in Noida