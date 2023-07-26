Home / India News / Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to India's bravehearts

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to India's bravehearts

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War - also known as ‘Operation Vijay’. On this day, tributes are paid to honor the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers.

File photo of 155mm Bofors howitzers blasting away Pakistani bunkers in Drass sector during 1999 Kargil war.
File photo of 155mm Bofors howitzers blasting away Pakistani bunkers in Drass sector during 1999 Kargil war.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has a separate portal on its website to pay homage to all the brave hearts who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Through this initiative, one can contribute directly to the bank accounts of the bravehearts' family.

Here is how you can contribute:

  1. Go to the website https://bharatkeveer.gov.in/home
  2. Click on the ‘click here to contribute’ option.
  3. You can donate directly to an individual braveheart's account (up to maximum of 15 lakhs) or donate to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus fund.
  4. According to the website, to ensure maximum coverage, a cap of 15 lakhs is envisaged per braveheart and the donor would be alerted if the amount exceeds 15 lakhs, so that they can choose to either decrease their contribution or divert part of the contribution to another bravehearts account, or to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus.
  5. The Bharat Ke Veer corpus is managed by a committee made up of eminent persons of repute and senior government officials, in equal numbers, who would decide to disburse the fund equitably to the bravehearts family on a need basis, the website said.
  6. For all contributions made through the portal, certificates will be generated only after the transaction is cleared through the payment gateway - which may take up to 24 to 72 hours.

