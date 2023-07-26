Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, leaders pay tribute to ‘bravehearts of India’

On the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful bravehearts of India, who will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen. On this special day, I bow down and salute him from the bottom of my heart. Long live India!” Candles lit at Kargil War Memorial in memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War in Drass. (Hindustan Times)

On the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh's Dras to pay his tribute to soldiers who lost their life in Kargil war on Wednesday. He also visited the 'Hut of Remembrance' museum which was created to commemorate the Kargil soldiers.

Army chief General Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also laid wreath at the war memorial to pay their tributes.

Four MIG 29 aircraft and three Cheetal helicopters of Army Aviation flew past Kargil War Memorial showering flower petals on the 24th anniversary of the war.

Leaders come forward to celebrate the occasion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tribute to the soldiers who died during the Kargil war at an event organised by the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika in Lucknow. He tweeted on Wednesday, “Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', a great symbol of Indian Army's unmatched valour, incredible efficiency, unwavering discipline and the lofty spirit of Nation First! Hundreds of salutes to all the immortal sons of Mother India who sacrificed their everything in the service of the nation!”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, taking to Twitter, said, “Greetings to the valiant soldiers of our Armed Forces, their families and to all the fellow Indians on #KargilVijayDiwas. Salutations to the martyrdom of our bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice defending our motherland in the Kargil War. Their unflinching courage and valour shall inspire generations.”

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi also paid tribute to the soldiers.

Two-day event celebrated in Ladakh's Dras

A two-day event to mark the the Kargil Vijay Diwas and the martyrdom of 559 soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War began in Ladakh's Dras on Tuesday. The celebrations began at the Lamochen view point in Dras with war heroes as well as families of fallen soldiers remembering the brave martyrs.

The chief guest of the event was Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi. A cultural programme was held after this in the presence of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Pande also interacted with veterans and gallantry award winners at the event. He facilitated the families of the martyred soldiers.

The Indian Army tweeted on Tuesday, “On the eve of #KargilVijayDiwas 2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with #Veterans, #VeerNaris, Gallantry Award Winners & Awam of #Dras & #Kargil and conveyed his gratitude. A mesmerising display of Military Bands & cultural performance showcasing rich & diverse culture of #Ladakh was also showcased during the event.”

On Tuesday evening, several people offered tribute at the Kargil War Memorial along with the Army chief as well as current and former top army officials. Not just that, to pay homage to the soldiers who lost their lives during ‘Operation Vijay’, 559 lamps were lit — each for a soldier — at the Veer Bhoomi.

In another tweet, the Indian Army said, “General Manoj Pande #COAS paid homage to the #Bravehearts of the #KargilWar in a solemn ceremony 'Shaurya Sandhya' at Kargil War Memorial, #Dras. Gallant heroes, #VeerNaris & various civil & military dignitaries lit 559 lamps, in honour of the fallen #Bravehearts…He interacted with the #NariSashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally Team and all other dignitaries present during this solemn occasion.”

The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Fusion Band then commenced the celebrations, also known as Shaurya Sandhya, with patriotic songs.

The ceremony was attended by the public along with military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, War Heroes of Kargil and the families of the martyred soldiers.

The Kargil War was fought in the summer of 1999 to evict Pakistan regular forces, who had intruded and occupied winter vacated posts on the Indian side of the LoC, thereby violating an unwritten agreement. The operation cost the Indian Army 527 young lives, in whose memory the commemorative function is held every year.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan. Heroic deeds, astounding bravery and unflinching determination of Indian soldiers forced the Pakistan regular forces and Pakistan’s irregulars to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55-day war.

