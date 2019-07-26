On Vijay Diwas, PM recalls ‘unforgettable’ time spent with jawans

On Vijay Diwas, named after the successful Operation Vijay against Pakistan in Kargil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled his 1999 visit to the icy heights, tweeting pictures of the time spent with jawans.

“During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable.”

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Victory Day and today is the 20th anniversary of the historic event when the Indian Army successfully evicted Pakistani forces in the 1999 Kargil War. The war lasted a little over two months and led to 527 deaths on India’s side.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 08:31 IST