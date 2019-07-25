Kargil was a big misadventure undertaken by Pak: Army chief

Drass On the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, Indian Army chief, General Bipin Rawat, sent a strong message to Pakistan, warning it to never attempt such a “misadventure” again.

The chief also said that infiltration is decreasing because of the Army’s actions.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function at a hilltop in Drass sector, Rawat told reporters: “I am quite sure that the adversary will never attempt this again. In fact this was a big misadventure undertaken by the Pakistan army in 1999. They didn’t appreciate the will and intent of the Indian political establishment and the Indian armed forces that they will never allow them to succeed and no matter what heights they capture, the Indian army will always get back to them and recapture those heights and this was evident during Kargil war in 1999.”

“Today, we have got also better surveillance devices,” he added.

“We will take such missions only when we are sure of success,” the chief said.

When asked about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement in the US that the Pulwama attack was carried out by indigenous groups in the Valley, Rawat said, “We are aware of the truth and we don’t have to get carried away by any statement. The truth is known to us and our establishment. Our intelligence agencies have given ample proof what had happened in Pulwama.”

The February Pulwama attack, resulting in the death of 40 Indian troopers was carried out by a olocal recruit of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish e Mohammad.

Rawat attributed the decrease in infiltration to two reasons. “Our troops are staying alert and we have also inducted additional forces to strengthen the counter infiltration grid,” he said.

He said that the Pakistan army and the terrorists across the border understand if they will come near the line of control, their colleagues will have to return only to recover dead bodies.

