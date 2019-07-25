‘Kargil was a blend of military, political and diplomatic victory’

Intro: A freewheeling conversation with General VP Malik (retd), who was the army chief at the time of 1999 war

In the history of India-Pakistan relations, 1999 stands out as the year when the much touted bus diplomacy at the Wagah border veered towards a war in Kargil in three months. The then Army chief General Ved Prakash Malik (79) — now retired, he is settled in Panchkula —spoke to Ramesh Vinayak on what we’ve learnt from the war, 20 years on. Edited excerpts:

As a limited conventional war, how did the Kargil conflict impact India’s defense doctrine?

At that time people thought that after the neighbours became nuclear nations, conventional war is not possible. In fact, that is what led to the Lahore Declaration in February 1999. But after the Kargil war, it became evident that there was space below the nuclear threshold. We may not go for an all-out war but a limited conventional war is possible. Now, both India and Pakistan are quite prepared to fight —I hope they don’t —but that has come into our doctrine.

Is India better prepared now than it was in 1999?

Definitely. The geo-politics and geo-strategic dynamics keep changing. In 1990s, we shifted 8th Division from this area (Kargil) to Kashmir, which had flared up. Another brigade was moved to the Valley. That left a void. The first thing we did after the war was to plug those gaps. The 8 Mountain Division that had participated in the war is still deployed in that area. Post-1999, we brought in 14th Corps at Leh to look after the Line of Control (LoC) beyond Zoji La to Siachen, relieving the Srinagar-based 15th Corps, which has been engaged on the anti-insurgency grid. Third, and most importantly, our weapons and equipment, particularly the surveillance stuff, has improved. The road network and accommodation for troops in snow-bound areas has become better.

There has been a lingering debate on a high toll of 527 men that the Indian Army suffered.

That was the result of two factors. One, the political objective given to the armed forces was to throw the Pakistani intruders out without crossing the LoC. We faced challenges such as a difficult terrain, lack of intelligence and poor surveillance. We suffered a high number of casualties between May 5, when the intrusions were first detected in Batalik, and May 21. Initially, the intruders holding the high features on our side of the LoC were thought to be ‘mujahideens’ (militants). So, the troops which were moved in and tasked to push them back followed the same tactics and rules of engagements that they generally do in anti-militancy operations in the Valley. It became evident to us on May 21 that they were Pakistani regulars. That is when I briefed the Cabinet Committee on Security that we were up not against militants but the enemy and said that all three of us (the Army, Air Force and Navy) needed to operate together. Then the whole thing changed.

How did New Delhi’s behind-the-scene diplomatic push help?

Kargil was a blend of military, political and diplomatic victory. At one stage, I told [the then] Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ‘Suppose we can’t undo the intrusion here, then we will have to go across elsewhere. What will be your answer?’ He understood that. Soon after, national security adviser Brajesh Mishra told television channels that ‘not crossing the border holds good today, we don’t know about tomorrow’. In the meantime, our military strategy was unfolding on other fronts with the deployment of the infantry and strike formations on the rest of the western border. The navy had moved its fleet in the Arabian Sea. The air force had also taken action. When Mishra met his American counterpart, Sandy Berger, in Paris in the middle of June, he told him, “Look, we can’t keep our armed forces on a leash anymore.” Berger took that message to then United States President Bill Clinton. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif first visited China but failed to get any support. He was in panic when he travelled to the US and met Clinton on July 4. That very day, our army captured Tiger Hill. The writing was on the wall.

The Kargil Review Committee, led by K Subrahmanyam, had made a slew of recommendations. How has the implementation been?

Many of them have been implemented but not in the spirit in which they were recommended. Certain important recommendations remain unimplemented. For example, the chief of defence staff (CDS) has not happened even after it was accepted by the cabinet years ago. This is affecting our military strategy doctrine. The services are fighting their own turf wars. They didn’t integrate the ministry of defence. The atmosphere in the ministry continues to be civil versus military. That’s why there are problems when it comes to the management of the army and the budget.

What is your searing memory of Kargil?

It is a mix of happy and sad memories. The most important thing for me was going to the front. In South Block, whether I was meeting politicians or bureaucrats or my colleagues, I found long faces. There were questions and ‘hoga ki nahin hoga (will it, won’t it) ’ kind of mood. The morale was brittle initially. But every time I went to the war zone, almost every sixth day, I never saw that kind of mood. Despite casualties, the morale was high. My officers would tell me, “Don’t worry sir, we will do it.” The positive attitude, the bravery and sacrifices I saw there raised my morale. I came back more confident that we will beat Pakistan. The other memory is about meeting young soldiers, many of whom are no more. I remember patting Capt Vikram Batra and giving him a bottle of scotch after he captured Point 5140. A few days later, he made the supreme sacrifice that earned him the Param Vir Chakra.

