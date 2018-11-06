Karnakata bypolls 2018: BJP’s negative politics rejected, it’s time for change, says Congress after big win in Karnataka

Leaders of the ruling alliance in Karnataka celebrated the “resounding win” for the Congress and JD(S) in the by-polls, saying people have rejected the “negative politics” of the BJP in the state.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the victory of the Janata Dal(Secular) and Congress in the Karnataka bypolls has proven that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim about the alliance between the two parties was wrong.

“The BJP calls JD(S)-Congress coalition ‘apavitra maitri’, today that contention has been nullified,” Kumaraswamy said, according to news agency ANI, as he congratulated leaders and workers of both the parties for working hard.

The JD(S) chief also accused the opposition party of attempting to lure legislators of the ruling alliance.

“The BJP is offering around Rs 25-30 crore to some Congress and JD(S) MLAs but they will never be able to poach them,” he said.

The Congress called the poll outcome as “just a teaser for what is in store for the BJP next year,” in a tweet in which the party celebrated “the sweeping victory of the Congress-JD(S) alliance.”

The ruling alliance won four out of five seats in the Karnataka by-polls in Ballari and Mandya parliamentary constituencies as well as the Jamakhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats.

Shivamogga, earlier Shimoga, was the only bright spot on Tuesday morning for the BJP as it was served a shocker in Ballari, its stronghold for a decade and a half.

The by-elections were seen as a semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections next year, with the Congress and JD(S) testing ground as partners. The two parties came together only after assembly elections in May this year, in a strategic partnership to keep out the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won the most seats.

“The people have rejected the BJP. It is also a rejection of the (Narendra) Modi government. The bypoll results will send a message to the entire country that the time for change has come,” Congress’ state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said, according to ANI.

Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar, when asked whether the Karnataka by-polls will give a message to the whole nation before the Lok Sabha elections next year, said it was a “direction to the people of this country”.

“I think as far as southern India is concerned, you can’t make Ram Mandir and all those issues a political plank. People are looking at what they are going to get, what benefit they are going to get in the social and economic sector … ,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“A BIG thank you to all the voters who chose Congress & gave us this massive victory. I thank our party workers who dedicated themselves to this spectacular win. Our hard work has paid off. @INCKarnataka Wish you all a very happy Deepavali! #KarnatakaByElection2018,” Karnataka’s deputy chief minister G Parameshwara tweeted.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 14:48 IST