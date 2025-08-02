Karnataka: 2nd complainant appears before SIT with new claims in Dharmasthala mass burial case

A second individual appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Saturday to provide further testimony in the Dharmasthala alleged mass burial case, police said. Security personnel keep vigil during examination by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Dharmasthala mass burial case,(PTI/File)

After giving a complaint to the SIT officials, Jayanth T told the media that he has firsthand knowledge of multiple "unlawful burials" that were carried out in the village of Dharmasthala.

He claimed that he personally observed these burial activities at various locations, and his statements could help uncover additional grave sites.

This development comes at a time when the SIT is undertaking systematic excavation at several sites along the Netravathi riverbank, based on the initial complaint of an anonymous person that prompted the probe.

Earlier excavations had yielded partial skeletal fragments at one location, while others remained unproductive.

The SIT was formed by the state government after allegations emerged of mass murder, rape, and illegal burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

The anonymous complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed that he was employed in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014.

He alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies—including those of women and minors—some of which bore signs of sexual assault. He has since recorded a statement before a magistrate in connection with these claims.