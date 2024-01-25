close_game
close_game
News / India News / Karnataka: 4 of family including 3 children killed after car crashes into bridge

Karnataka: 4 of family including 3 children killed after car crashes into bridge

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2024 04:14 PM IST

The car had left for Bangalore from Devadurga and there were seven occupants in the car including children

Four members of a family, including three children, were killed on Thursday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a bridge in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, police said.

The car hit the bridge and the impact was such that the front portion of the vehicle was crushed. (Representative file photo)
The car hit the bridge and the impact was such that the front portion of the vehicle was crushed. (Representative file photo)

Three other people were seriously injured in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The incident took place near the Sanikere village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

According to police, the car hit the bridge and was completely crushed.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped the police to take the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Two killed, 8 hospitalised after gas leak at factory in Karnataka district

“The car had left for Bangalore from Devadurga. There were seven occupants in the car including children. Those who left at night had crossed Challakere in the morning. The driver lost control and hit a bridge near Sanikere,” said a senior police officer.

The car hit the bridge and the impact was such that the front portion of the vehicle was crushed.

SP Dharmender Kumar Meena, additional SP Kumaraswamy and Challakere PSI Shivraj visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

A complaint has been registered at the Challakere police station.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On