Twelve people were killed after a speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw ferrying passengers in the early hours of Thursday in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The accident was attributed to low visibility caused by dense fog, a recurring challenge during winter months in the region. 12 killed in tempo-dumper collision in UP's Shahjahanpur.

The collision occurred on Farrukhabad road under the Allahganj police station limits.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the grieving families. He directed officials to prioritise the immediate treatment of the injured and extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)