Karnataka: Ambulances busted for ferrying people and alcohol

Karnataka: Ambulances busted for ferrying people and alcohol

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:52 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Late Tuesday, police personnel patrolling National Highway-13, near Sivaganga village, leading to Hollalkere in Chitradurga district of Karnataka saw an ambulance racing away. The personnel initially did not pay it much attention, given the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the strict lockdown rules in place.

But when they saw the same ambulance parked along the highway next to a Maruti van, they got suspicious and decided to investigate. They found that the ambulance belonged to Horakere Deverapura primary health centre, and it was ferrying liquor. Four persons were arrested and the ambulance seized.

Police said since the lockdown was imposed on March 24, there have been several instances of ambulances being misused across the state. On April 19, seven were arrested from an ambulance that was ferrying them from Puttur to Mysore.

Similarly, on April 13, Lingadahalli police stopped an ambulance going from Bengaluru to Chikmagaluru. The ambulance driver had taken ₹28,000 from five persons to take them to Ganguru village of Chikmagaluru. The driver had managed to evade all check posts till Tarikere where policemen became suspicious and stopped the vehicle.

A senior health and family welfare department official, on condition of anonymity, said, “In all cases that came to our notice, we took the strictest action possible under law. Licences of all such ambulances are suspended and cases registered,” he said.

