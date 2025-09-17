Karnataka approves separate secretariat for Kalyana Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced that the state government has approved the creation of a separate secretariat for the development of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka). Modalities will be worked out and mentioned in the order to be issued. (PTI file photo)

“The government has taken an important decision to create a separate secretariat. Officials will be appointed soon, and this will give new momentum to the development of Kalyana Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi.

Law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil announced the decision after a special cabinet meeting.

“There had been a demand for a separate secretariat for the Kalyana Karnataka region. Modalities will be worked out and mentioned in the order to be issued,” he said.

Rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge, who represents the region said the move will ensure “development initiatives are implemented more effectively” and create additional jobs through the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board and district administrations.

The announcement coincided with Kalyana Karnataka Utsav, observed on September 17 to mark the region’s liberation from Nizam rule in 1948. In a statement released from Kalaburagi on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reflected on the region’s history and outlined a series of new measures.

“While the rest of India was celebrating independence on August 15, 1947, this region was still not free. The atrocities of the Razakars had reached unbearable limits. It was due to the unwavering resolve of the unparalleled freedom fighters from this land of sacrifice, coupled with the firm determination of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, that this region was integrated into the Indian Union,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also acknowledged the persistent gap in development. “As independent India progressed on the path of development, the districts of Kalyana Karnataka remained underdeveloped and in darkness,” he said, noting that the Hyderabad-Karnataka Development Board was created in 1990 to address these disparities.