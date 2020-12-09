Karnataka assembly passes anti-cow slaughter bill amid bedlam

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:36 IST

Amid bedlam by main opposition party Congress legislators, the Karnataka legislative assembly on Wednesday passed the ‘Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle ill 2020.’

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators sporting saffron shawls shouted ‘Gau Mata Ki Jai’ and cheered the passage of the contentious bill even as opposition members trooped to the well of the house protesting against the provisions of the bill.

Speaker Vishweshar Hegde Kageri called on the minister of animal husbandry Prabhu Chauhan to table the bill even as Congress members claimed that they had not been informed about the bill being tabled and this was not discussed in the business advisory committee. Earlier Chauhan wearing a saffron shawl had worshipped cows in front of the assembly before coming in and tabling the bill.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said that they had not been given a copy of the bill and that introduction of such key legislation after the announcement of Panchayat Raj polls was a violation of the model electoral code of conduct.

Another senior Congress leader and former rural development minister H K Patil accused the Speaker of being partisan and running the house like his ‘party’s office’ and claimed that ‘rules and regulations of the house were not being adhered to.’ The Speaker, however, overruled the objections and the bill was declared passed by a voice vote.

For some time, the opposition and ruling party members tried to drown each other with slogans before the Congress decided to walk out of the assembly. Speaking to the media outside the house, Siddaramiah said that the rural economy would be destroyed because of the bill. “They did not provide even a copy of the bill. In states like UP and MP because of the introduction of such bills animal husbandry has taken a hit. In UP alone there are now 10 lakh fewer cows because of the bill as farmers steer away from taking up animal husbandry,” he claimed.

Accusing the Speaker of being a puppet of the ruling party, Siddaramiah said that his party would approach the EC and complain that the bill has violated the model code of conduct. He also said that his party would boycott the assembly on Thursday which is the last day of the truncated winter session.

The session which was originally to run for a week was later cut short to four days. Siddaramiah said that the bill had been introduced with a communal mindset and was aimed at dividing the society.

The Congress leader also said that all those whose jobs depended on beef would lose their livelihood and that ‘bill had been prepared by the RSS.’

The BJP state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel expectedly welcomed the passage of the bill and said ‘I congratulate the CM Yediyurappa for introducing this historic legislation which is in the interest of the farmers. We worship the cow as our mother and the rural economy will benefit because of this bill.’ Other senior leaders of the party including MP Shoba Karandlaje welcomed the blanket ban on slaughter of cows in the state.

The BJP unit in Karnataka is planning to celebrate the passage of the bill by conducting Gau Pooja (cow worship) in front of the party’s headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday. All party MLAs and senior leaders including the CM are expected to attend the ceremony. This even as CLP leader Siddaramaiah called for an emergency meeting of the legislature party to decide on the next course of action against the anti-cow slaughter bill.

In 2010 too the then Yediyurappa led BJP government had introduced and passed a similar anti-cow slaughter bill but this had been repealed by the Siddaramiah led Congress government when it assumed power in 2014. However, there are a few key differences between the 2010 and the 2020 bills with the new one prescribing much harsher punishment for any transgression.

In the new bill any cow or bull under the age of 13 cannot be slaughtered. A violation would invite jail term between 3-7 years and a fine between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakhs. Repeat offenders would have to pay between Rs 1-10 lakh and a jail term of 7 years.

A permit would be needed from relevant state government authorities for interstate movement of animal husbandry and transportation should be done according to central government norms. Any violation would invite a jail term of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 50,000. The stance of the regional JDS party wasn’t clear though some of its senior MLA’s including Shivalinge Gowda were seen supporting the Congress members.

The ruling BJP would need JDS support if it wants to pass the bill in the legislative council where it has only 31 members in a house of 75. JDS leaders were not immediately available to comment on the party’s stance on the anti-cow slaughter legislation.

Political analyst Manjunath said that in spite of Congress’s protestations, the BJP government had clearly indicated its intention of introducing anti-cow slaughter and in the next session ‘love jihad’ related legislation.

“Congress seems to have been caught by surprise only by the speed with which the state government has got this passed, otherwise the discussion around it has been in air for months. All parties are signalling to their respective voter base and that is the reason why BJP has passed this ahead of panchayat polls and Congress has opposed it,” he said.