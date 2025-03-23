Karnataka bandh by pro-Kannada groups receives tepid response

The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Saturday to protest against the recent assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor in Belagavi recorded a tepid response across the state, with normal life remaining largely unaffected. While protests were held in parts of northern Karnataka, including Belagavi, they did not throw daily life out of gear as transport, educational institutions and commercial establishments functioned as usual in most places. A deserted road during statewide bandh at Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Saturday. (PTI)

Low impact in Bengaluru, other cities

In Bengaluru, buses of both the KSRTC and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operated without disruption, though bus stations such as Majestic and satellite bus terminals witnessed lower than usual commuter footfall. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that tight security arrangement was in place across the city. “No untoward incidents have been reported, and there were no attempts to enforce a forced bandh,” he told reporters.

Pro-Kannada supporters protested in several districts, condemning the attack on the bus conductor in Belagavi by a Marathi-speaking group on February 21.

Former MLA Vatal Nagaraj and Kannada activist Sa Ra Govindu were detained by police while attempting to march near Town Hall in Bengaluru. At Freedom Park, Nagaraj remained defiant, refusing to exit the police bus and declaring the bandh a success. “This is a police state, and police are goons,” he alleged, adding that the fight for Kannada interests, including land, water, and language rights, would persist.

Northern Karnataka sees sporadic protests

In Belagavi and other northern Karnataka districts, the bandh remained confined to protests without affecting public life. Belagavi police commissioner Ada Martin said that while Kannada activists attempted to block roads at key junctions, they were detained and released in the evening. “Since the protests did not cause major disruptions, no cases were filed against the activists,” Martin said.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “People supported the bandh but did not participate actively to avoid public inconvenience.”

Private transport operators, hoteliers, and business associations expressed solidarity with the cause but did not halt operations.

In Davangere, five people were detained for attempting to block KSRTC buses but were later released on bail. Davangere superintendent of police (SP) Uma Prashanth confirmed that security was stepped up and no violent incidents were reported. Activists of the Vishwa Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged protests at Jayadeva Circle, forming a human chain to oppose the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena, whom they blamed for the rising tensions in Belagavi.

Call for ban on MES

The bandh was triggered by recent incidents in Belagavi where pro-Maharashtrian groups allegedly assaulted Kannada-speaking government employees. The attack on KSRTC conductor Mahadevappa Hukkeri in Sulebhavi village for not speaking in Marathi and the harassment of panchayat development officer Nagendra Pattar by a group led by Tippanna Subhash Dokre fuelled tensions.

In a controversial development, Dokre, who was recently released on bail, was felicitated by the MES at his residence. Another incident involved an official from Ambewadi gram panchayat who was allegedly assaulted for not conversing in Marathi.

Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayagowda faction), demanded a ban on MES and stricter action against those targeting Kannada speakers. Belagavi district president of the Vedike, Deepak Gudaganatti, stated that while they supported the bandh, they refrained from shutting down the district to prevent inconvenience to the public, particularly students appearing for exams.