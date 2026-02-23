Karnataka BJP MLA remanded in bribery case

A court in Bengaluru has remanded Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani to judicial custody until March 3 after Lokayukta police arrested him for allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh bribe from a contractor. Karnataka Lokayuktha police take BJP MLA Chandru Lamani in custody after they raided a hospital belonging to him and caught him receiving ₹5 lakhs cash along with his two PAs and PS by a class one contractor in Gadag on Sunday. (Lokayukta)

Lamani was taken into custody following an operation and later lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The court also sent his personal assistant, Manjunath Valmiki, and an associate, Guru Naik, to judicial custody in connection with the same case.

Lamani was also taken to a government hospital for a medical examination before being produced before the Special Court for Public Representatives. Authorities registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Lokayukta officials said Lamani, along with his aide and associate, had been secured and that the investigation was continuing.

The arrest followed a complaint by Vijay Pujar, a Class-I contractor from Chinchali in Gadag district, who alleged that the MLA had demanded ₹11 lakh in exchange for facilitating Minor Irrigation Department works, including the construction of retaining walls along a road. Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta police laid a trap in Lakshmiswara town, where officials said Lamani was caught while accepting part of the alleged bribe.

“Today, a successful trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police station. The accused public servant was caught while accepting ₹5 lakh,” officials said in a statement.

The case has drawn political reactions across party lines. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the opposition, saying, “Lamani has been caught by the Lokayukta. What will the BJP leaders say now? They must respond, shouldn’t they? It is easy to level allegations of corruption and bribery against others. But now a BJP MLA himself has been caught.”

He added, “Let the Lokayukta conduct the investigation. We will not obstruct the inquiry in any way. Whatever investigation the Lokayukta is carrying out, let it proceed. We will speak about it politically later.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar struck a sarcastic note, saying, “BJP leaders are very honest. They are corruption-free in this country. The Lokayukta might have received some wrong information.” He added that he would comment further after the investigation progressed.

Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and state party president B Y Vijayendra, said they were not fully aware of the details and would respond after gathering more information.

Separately, an audio clip purportedly featuring Lamani in conversation with the contractor has circulated widely, with claims that it contains discussions about payments and warnings. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the recording.