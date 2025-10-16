Karnataka bringing in rules to ban RSS activities in schools and colleges: Minister Priyank Kharge

Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday that the Karnataka cabinet has decided to introduce rules to prevent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities on government school and college premises. Karnataka bringing rules to ban RSS activities in schools and colleges (PTI/Representative)

Kharge's comments come a day after Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said his government is examining how to ensure that no organisation disturbs the people.

"The rules we want to bring are regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government-owned institutions and aided institutions. We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home Department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," PTI quoted Kharge as saying after the cabinet meeting.

The decision is likely to restrict meetings of the RSS — parent body of the Centre's ruling BJP — on the premises of government and government-aided schools and colleges of the state.

"We cannot control any organisation, but from now on, you cannot do whatever you want in public places or on roads. Whatever you have to do, it has to be done after seeking the government’s permission," the minister added.

Priyank Kharge's letter to Siddaramaiah Priyank Kharge had earlier urged Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

The Karnataka minister had written a letter to the CM urging restrictions, similar to those in Tamil Nadu. Following Kharge's letter, Siddaramaiah directed the Chief Secretary to review the action.

"The RSS organisation is using government spaces for its activities. Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter stating that since it (activities in government/public spaces) has been banned in Tamil Nadu, it should be banned here as well," Siddaramaiah had said.