Karnataka budget announces AI tutor for 1.2 million students

The Karnataka government on Friday announced a series of initiatives to strengthen artificial intelligence education, research and technology infrastructure in the State while presenting the 2026–27 Budget.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government will introduce an artificial intelligence-based personalised digital tutor for students in Classes 8 to 12 in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad.

“In collaboration with IIT Dharwad, a Personalized Self-Learning Digital Tutor facility using AI technology will be provided to approximately 12.28 lakh students from Classes 8 to 12 at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore,” Siddaramaiah said.

The State also announced plans to establish a robotics and artificial intelligence campus titled the “Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone” during the current year under the AI and Robotics Technology Park initiative at the Indian Institute of Science. The campus will be developed in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation and Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited.

A Centre of Excellence for artificial intelligence will also be established at International Institute of Information Technology Raichur with an allocation of ₹5 crore.

The government said additional AI research initiatives will be set up in Bengaluru through two Centres of Excellence to be created in partnership with the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and NASSCOM at a total cost of ₹16 crore.

Beyond AI-focused projects, the budget also included investments in emerging technologies and scientific research. ₹4 crore will be allocated to develop an advanced surgical-assisted robot, or COBOT, in collaboration with International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. The system is intended to support improved outcomes in neurosurgical procedures.

Infrastructure will also be developed at the Centre for Human Genetics with an allocation of ₹20 crore to house the newly established Institute of Advanced Genome Editing and Gene Therapy along with other biotechnology laboratories.

The State will also begin implementing the first phase of its Quantum Road Map, allocating ₹10 crore over five years to train specialised human resources required for the quantum technology sector.

A detailed project report has been submitted to the central government for establishing a Science City at an estimated cost of ₹233 crore in Adinarayana Hosahalli in Bengaluru. The State said it will proceed with the design and development of the project once approval is granted.

Highlighting Karnataka’s position in the technology sector, Siddaramaiah said the State accounts for 43% of India’s IT exports. Under the IT Policy 2025–30, software exports are projected to reach ₹11.5 lakh crore by 2030.

Siddaramaiah also said Karnataka has moved from 21st to 14th position globally in the start-up ecosystem and currently hosts more than 18,000 active start-ups. “Bengaluru is also ranked 5th in the world’s top 50 AI cities in the field of AI and Big Data,” Siddaramaiah said.