Karnataka businessman missing, damaged BMW car found abandoned at bridge

The Mangaluru police have launched a search operation for businessman Mumthaz Ali, who was reported missing on Sunday morning. The Mangaluru police have launched a search operation for businessman Mumthaz Ali(ANI)

The man's BMW car found abandoned at a bridge. The car was damaged.

Mumthaz Ali is the brother of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava.

Ali reportedly left his home in his car at 3 am on Sunday and made a stop at the Kulur bridge at around 5 am. His BMW car was found there in a damaged condition, according to Mangaluru commissioner of police Anupam Agarwal.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Coast Guard have been deployed to search the river and determine whether Ali jumped from the bridge.

“Early this morning, we received information that businessman Mumthaz Ali's vehicle was found near Kulur bridge. He might have jumped from the bridge. Local police reached the spot and initiated the investigation,” Anupam Agrawal said.

“As per the preliminary investigation, he left his house in his car around 3 am, drove around the city, and at around 5 am stopped his car near the Kulur bridge.”

Agarwal added that the car had accidental marks on it as well. He also stated that it was Ali's daughter who had informed the police about his disappearance in the early hours of Sunday.

The police are still conducting their investigation into the matter and further details will be provided later.

A large crowd of people have gathered at the spot at Kulur bridge as the search operation in the river began for the 52-year-old businessman, reported The Times of India.