Siddaramaiah’s tenure uncertain as 3 Karnataka ministers hold late-night huddle: Report

As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finds himself at the center of mounting controversy following his alleged involvement in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, there is growing speculation about his tenure as Chief Minister.

In a development that has further fueled the speculations, senior Congress ministers G Parameshwara, HC Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi convened for a late-night meeting on Tuesday, Times of India reported.

Accordig to Time of India, the meeting has sparked discussions within political circles, with many speculating that the ministers are positioning themselves for the top post in the event of a leadership transition. The meeting took place at Mahadevappa's official residence for about two hours, the reported added.

SC/ST Chief Minister?

As per the TOI report, the ministers are ramping up efforts to push for a leader from the Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) community to succeed Siddaramaiah.

Among the trio, Satish Jarkiholi hails from the ST community, while G Parameshwara and HC Mahadevappa represent the SC category.

Siddaramaiah and MUDA ‘scam’

In a setback to Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on September 24, dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".

The High Court's recent verdict has intensified demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation, with calls coming from both the BJP and factions within his own party.

On September 26, the BJP staged a protest, urging Siddaramaiah to step down from his position. In response, the chief minister dismissed the allegations as a “conspiracy” orchestrated by the BJP and firmly ruled out the possibility of his resignation.

Backing Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also rejected any notion of the chief minister stepping down. He affirmed that the entire Congress party is united in its support for Siddaramaiah.

