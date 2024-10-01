Social activist who complained against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case booked for ‘threatening’ woman

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, a complainant in the alleged land allocation scam against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been booked over a woman's complaint that he threatened her in a property dispute, police said on Monday. A 30-year-old woman, a resident of Nanjangud in Mysuru district, alleged Krishna had threatened her and her mother on July 18 with dire consequences.

According to police sources, the 30-year-old woman, a resident of Nanjangud in Mysuru district, alleged Krishna had threatened her and her mother on July 18 with dire consequences, asking her to stay away from a dispute with her in-laws regarding a property over which her late husband has a share.

The FIR was registered on August 21. Krishna has termed the charge as "fake" and demanded that police investigate the matter thoroughly to find out where he was at the time of the alleged incident.

The Lokayukta police had last week booked Siddaramaiah in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case on the directions of a special court based on Krishna's petition.