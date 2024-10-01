Karnataka CM's wife offers to return 14 sites to MUDA, 'Decision surprised me,' says Siddaramaiah

In a surprising twist in the ongoing MUDA land allotment scandal, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has formally expressed her intention to return 14 plots that she received in Mysuru’s upscale Vijayanagar area. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah speaks to the media. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

"I am willing to return the 14 sites by way of cancelling the sale deed. I want MUDA to acquire these sites. I request you to take step in this direction at the earliest," Parvathi said in her letter.

The letter follows an investigation against her husband for alleged illegalities in MUDA allotting 14 sites to her in the prime location of Mysuru city. Recent developments include a case registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police against both the CM and Parvathi concerning the controversial land deals. Parvathi’s plots were allocated in exchange for her 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare village.

CM Siddaramaiah meanwhile took to social media to convey his surprise at his wife’s decision, stating that Parvathi has endured considerable hardship due to what he described as a politically motivated campaign against him. He expressed regret for dragging her into the political fray and condemned the mental stress she has faced as a result.

"My wife, Parvati, has returned the plots of land that were taken without compensation from the land acquired by the MUDA in Mysore. It is well known to the people of the state that opposition parties have fabricated false allegations against me to achieve political vendetta and have dragged my family into controversy. My stance has always been that we must fight against this injustice without bowing down," Siddaramaiah said on X.

"However, my wife, who has suffered due to the political conspiracy directed against me, has taken the decision to return these plots, which has surprised me. I regret that my wife, who has remained out of politics for the past four decades and limited her involvement to family matters, has been subjected to mental harassment as a victim of this political vendetta against me," he added.

The opposition BJP's reaction

The BJP swiftly criticized the CM, with Basanagouda R Patil questioning whether Parvathi’s offer was a “meek surrender” or a tactic for damage control.

"Mrs. Siddaramaiah now surrenders the 14 plots awarded as compensation to her in MUDA. Why such a knee-jerk reaction? Why surrender sites and request for cancellation of the sale deed after complaint is lodged?" Patil said.

"Siddaramaiah avare, you are now openly accepting the fact that the award of compensation was not commensurate, equitable and justified for your land acquisition. MUDA case is now an Open n' Shut case of clear misuse of power & nepotism," he added.

Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra also asserted that her decision implies Siddaramaiah’s acknowledgment of wrongdoing in the MUDA scandal, calling it a “political drama” designed to evade legal repercussions. He demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation, adding pressure on Siddaramaiah as the political fallout from this scandal intensifies.

"Before resigning as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah should apologise to the Governor (Thaawarchand Gehlot) for alleging that he was behaving like a puppet in the hands of the Centre," he said.