MUDA case: Karnataka govt trying to protect CM Siddaramaiah by misusing officers, says HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the state government of protecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by misusing officers in the MUDA scam case. He also called the surrender of 14 sites by Siddaramaiah's wife a tactic to divert attention. HD Kumaraswamy.

"The surrender of 14 sites by the family of Siddaramaiah is just a tactic. The officers' involvement in saving the family of Siddaramaiah is very clear. The way in which the govt is acting in the MUDA case proves that they are trying to safeguard Siddaramaiah through misusing the officers," he said.

In response to Siddaramaiah's comment suggesting that Kumaraswamy should resign since he is out on bail, Kumaraswamy clarified that he has only taken bail and is not interfering in the investigation process.

"I have taken bail as per the advice of my advocates. The difference between me and Siddaramaiah is that - I have taken only bail and not interfering in the investigation process. That's the difference between me and him," he said.

Reportedly, Kumaraswamy has been accused of alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating in Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM) case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in an alleged money laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister, linked to the MUDA.

Lokayukta probe

After the ED booked the Karnataka CM for money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner, offering to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

