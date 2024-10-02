Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MUDA case: Karnataka govt trying to protect CM Siddaramaiah by misusing officers, says HD Kumaraswamy

ANI | | Posted by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 02, 2024 03:31 PM IST

HD Kumaraswamy said the surrender of 14 sites by the family of Siddaramaiah is just a tactic.

Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the state government of protecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by misusing officers in the MUDA scam case. He also called the surrender of 14 sites by Siddaramaiah's wife a tactic to divert attention.

HD Kumaraswamy.
HD Kumaraswamy.

"The surrender of 14 sites by the family of Siddaramaiah is just a tactic. The officers' involvement in saving the family of Siddaramaiah is very clear. The way in which the govt is acting in the MUDA case proves that they are trying to safeguard Siddaramaiah through misusing the officers," he said.

In response to Siddaramaiah's comment suggesting that Kumaraswamy should resign since he is out on bail, Kumaraswamy clarified that he has only taken bail and is not interfering in the investigation process.

(Also Read: Social activist who complained against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case booked for ‘threatening’ woman)

"I have taken bail as per the advice of my advocates. The difference between me and Siddaramaiah is that - I have taken only bail and not interfering in the investigation process. That's the difference between me and him," he said.

Reportedly, Kumaraswamy has been accused of alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating in Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM) case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in an alleged money laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister, linked to the MUDA.

Lokayukta probe

After the ED booked the Karnataka CM for money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner, offering to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

(Also Read: MUDA 'scam' probe: Mahatma Gandhi's life has given me courage and hope, says CM Siddaramaiah)

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On