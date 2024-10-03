MUDA case: New complaint filed against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, son Yathindra, over alleged evidence tampering

A fresh complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, demanding a probe and the registration of a case for alleged evidence tampering. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The complaint, lodged by one Pradeep Kumar, accuses the chief minister of destroying evidence related to 14 land sites in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, ANI reported.

The complaint also mentions Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, as being involved.

MUDA case updates

In a setback to Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on September 24, dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The MUDA on Tuesday decided to take back 14 plots allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, following her decision to relinquish their ownership and possession. The MUDA has ordered to cancel the sale deed of these plots. Hours after the ED booked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a money laundering case, his wife on Monday wrote to MUDA conveying her decision to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots stating that no site, home, asset and wealth is bigger for her than her husband’s respect, dignity, honour and peace of mind.

"Smt. Parvathi's son Dr Yathindra, a MLC, had submitted a letter....we have gone through the provisions in our act. There are provisions in our act to take it when given (back) voluntarily," MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan said.

